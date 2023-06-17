Spence Asset Management Invests $208,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
