Spence Asset Management Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spence Asset Management raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $458.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.