Spence Asset Management Acquires Shares of 199,533 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Doximity makes up approximately 2.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.10% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

