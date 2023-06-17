SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Up 0.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 229,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 93,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 177,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

