SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $52,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

