SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

