SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.68

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 972874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

