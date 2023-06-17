Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Purchases 7,307 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $63,863.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,528,476 shares in the company, valued at $13,358,880.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southland Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SLND opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southland Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLND. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

