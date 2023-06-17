Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 4,888 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,405.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,532,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,414.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

SLND stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

