South32 (LON:S32) Shares Down 1.4%

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.66). 1,092,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 512,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on S32. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

South32 Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 0.99.

