Somerset Trust Co Sells 976 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

