Somerset Trust Co Sells 262 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Natixis lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock opened at $421.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.66 and a 200-day moving average of $413.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

