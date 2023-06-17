Somerset Trust Co Sells 177 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

