Somerset Trust Co Sells 120 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

