Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,178 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 12,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.