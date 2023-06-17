Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

