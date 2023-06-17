Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.