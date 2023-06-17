Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,350 shares of company stock worth $14,120,881. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

