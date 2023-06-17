Somerset Trust Co Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

