Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.13 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

