Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $484.14 million, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $520,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

