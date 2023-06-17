Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $259,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,704 shares in the company, valued at $128,287,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.28 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

