SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.4 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF opened at $18.86 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

