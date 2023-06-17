Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.01

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.01 and traded as high as C$26.72. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$26.71, with a volume of 33,998 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$926.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.40 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.6091174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

