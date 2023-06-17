Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.7%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. 379,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 761,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $879.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Sinclair by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

