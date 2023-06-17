Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BSRR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

