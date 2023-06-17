Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.32. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$10.32 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The company has a market cap of C$838.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

