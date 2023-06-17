SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Bank of America

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of SIBN opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

