Short Interest in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declines By 21.4%

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

SO stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,272,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,590. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

