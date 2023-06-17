Short Interest in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW) Declines By 19.6%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCHW opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. TH International has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TH International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 369,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in TH International in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TH International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

