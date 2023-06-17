Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declines By 21.9%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 542,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.3 %

SUN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

