Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Grows By 22.0%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of SLSDF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

