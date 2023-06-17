Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Rises By 21.2%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 1,285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,895.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.