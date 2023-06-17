Short Interest in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Decreases By 28.1%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 903,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 513,286 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading

