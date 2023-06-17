Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Drops By 21.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.