Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Declines By 20.9%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 28,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

