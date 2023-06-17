Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Decreases By 26.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 20,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,271. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.