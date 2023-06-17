Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Drops By 24.3%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $26.85 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

