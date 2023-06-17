Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Increases By 28.7%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,001,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,104,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

