Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 23.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. OMRON has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.17.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, FA system equipment, motion/drives, robotics, energy saving support/environmental equipment, power supplies/peripheral equipment, etc.

