Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Drops By 24.1%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

OPINL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 5,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.