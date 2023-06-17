Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 37.5%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $396,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

