Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 37.5%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NPV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.89.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Articles
