Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 37.9%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $131,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

