Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Increases By 24.9%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,854,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 5,487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68,547.0 days.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

Nippon Paint has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

