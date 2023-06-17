Short Interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Rises By 19.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,809. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

