Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Increases By 25.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nevada Copper in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

