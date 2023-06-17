Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Decreases By 29.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

HIE stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

