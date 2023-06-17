Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 20.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
MarketWise Price Performance
Shares of MKTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,094. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.
MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketWise Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of MarketWise
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,754 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MarketWise by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,347 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
