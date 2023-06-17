Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 20.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,094. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,754 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MarketWise by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,347 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

