Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Rises By 29.9%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lanvin Group stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 356,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.01. Lanvin Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

