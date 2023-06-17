Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Rises By 17.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Keyence in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Keyence Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.08. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Keyence has a 12-month low of $307.70 and a 12-month high of $525.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.91 and a 200 day moving average of $451.11.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

