Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Decreases By 40.5%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JUPWW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

